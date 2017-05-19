Kool Smiles offering free dental care this Sunday

Kool Smiles in Wichita Falls is offering free dental care this Sunday for children in our area.

The Sharing Smiles Day is an annual event at Kool Smiles where children can receive free dental treatments at no cost to uninsured or underinsured children up to 18 years of age.

It is taking place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Kool Smiles on 3711 Gregory Street.

There will be a limited number of treatment spots available so parents are encouraged to pre-register their children.

The pre-registration does not guarantee treatment.

To pre-register your kids for the free dental care click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

