Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. 

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Samuel Herschel Clauder 
White Male 
DOB: 08-19-51 
Blo/Blu 300 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Marijuana O/50 lbs. - U/200 lbs.

Arnulfo Rios Olivas 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 12-02-66 
Blk/Bro 185 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance

Carol Lynn Villa
Hispanic Female 
DOB: 06-28-73 
Bro/Bro 130 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

Eric Odell Jackson 
Black Male 
DOB: 05-17-84 
Blk/Bro 175 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Manufacture / Delivery / Sell of Controlled Substance

Laura Lee Ramos 
Hispanic Female 
DOB: 08-22-80 
Blk/Bro 155 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance

