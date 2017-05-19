Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Samuel Herschel Clauder

White Male

DOB: 08-19-51

Blo/Blu 300 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Marijuana O/50 lbs. - U/200 lbs.

Arnulfo Rios Olivas

Hispanic Male

DOB: 12-02-66

Blk/Bro 185 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance

Carol Lynn Villa

Hispanic Female

DOB: 06-28-73

Bro/Bro 130 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

Eric Odell Jackson

Black Male

DOB: 05-17-84

Blk/Bro 175 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Manufacture / Delivery / Sell of Controlled Substance

Laura Lee Ramos

Hispanic Female

DOB: 08-22-80

Blk/Bro 155 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

