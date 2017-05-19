What to do with your food following a power outage

Health officials in Texoma want the public to be informed of how to take the necessary precautions to make sure their food is safe to eat following a power outage.

Some guidelines to follow include:

· During or after a snowstorm, do not place perishable food outdoors or in the snow. Outside temperatures can vary and food can be exposed to dirty conditions and animals.

· Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.

· A refrigerator will keep food safe for about 4 hours if it is unopened. A full, closed freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half-full).

· Throw away refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, soft cheeses, milk, eggs, leftovers, and deli items after 4 hours without power.

· Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below when checked with a food thermometer.

· NEVER taste a food to determine its safety.

· Use dry or block ice to keep your refrigerator and freezer as cold as possible if the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time.

· If the power has been out for several days, check the temperature of the freezer with an appliance thermometer. If the thermometer reads 40°F or below, the food is safe to refreeze.

· If a thermometer has not been kept in the freezer, check each package of food to determine its safety. If the food still contains ice crystals, the food is safe.

· Finally, when in doubt, throw it out!

If you have any questions about food safety you can give the Wichita County Health District's Environmental Division a call at (940) 761-7822 or head to www.health.wichitafallstx.gov.

