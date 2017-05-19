Wichita Falls man sentenced in Child Endangerment case

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to two years in state jail for two counts of Child Endangerment on Friday.

The Wichita County District Attorney's office said in March, George Sapp, 40, a jury convicted Sapp of endangering two children by continuing to allow a sexual predator to have access to children in his care after the predator had abused one of the children.

In a release sent to Newschannel 6, John Gillespie, the lead prosecutor on the case said, "I appreciate Judge Brotherton sentencing this defendant to the maximum offense for how he endangered those children. This defendant's actions in failing to protect those children and willingly exposing them to a great risk of sexual abuse is vile. I wish the law permitted a greater sentence for his reprehensible crimes."

Child endangerment is a state felony and Sapp's sentence must be served day-for-day without parole. His sentence will run concurrently by law.

