Graduation Ceremony for Electra High School postponed

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
ELECTRA, TX (KAUZ) -

Electra Police Chief Mike Dozier told Newschannel 6 the Friday evening graduation ceremony has been postponed. 

The city has been without power since Thursday evening and power is not likely to be restored until Saturday. 

Chief Dozier said the ceremony will be rescheduled once power is restored in the city of Electra. 

