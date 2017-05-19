Graduation Ceremony for Electra High School postponed

A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 150 years in prison on multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Indecency with a Child.
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.
Electra Police Chief Mike Dozier told Newschannel 6 the Friday evening graduation ceremony has been postponed.
A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced to two years in state jail for two counts of Child Endangerment.
Health officials in Texoma want the public to be informed of how to take the necessary precautions to make sure their food is safe to eat following a power outage.
