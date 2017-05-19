Wichita Falls man sentenced to 150 years for child porn, indecency with a child

A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 150 years in prison on multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Indecency with a Child.

Albert Allen Leslie, Sr., 53, received three 50 year sentences he will serve concurrently.

In May of 2010, Leslie took his computer to a repair store to have images removed.

WFPD said he told employees he bought the laptop used two or three years prior.

When the computer was analyzed officers found more than 300 images of child pornography.

Leslie is also a registered sex offender.

He is currently is the Wichita County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

