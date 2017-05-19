Heavy Rain and Storms

Strong thunderstorms producing very heavy rain and some hail will be possible into the evening hours. Flooding will be our biggest concern! A cold front will sweet all the storms east of us by sunrise Saturday and this sets the stage for beautiful mid May weather. Expect lots of sunshine with low humidity and comfy temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be near 74 and near 80 on Sunday. Our next chance for rain and storms comes Monday. As of now, that doesn't look like a big severe weather threat.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist