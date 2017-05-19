PWHF induction festivities this weekend

The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Wichita Falls will hold its 2017 induction ceremony this weekend.
Part of the festivities is a live Wrestling Under the Stars card, however due to rain in the area, it will be moved inside to the Downtown Farmer's Market. Doors open Friday at 6 p.m., with matches beginning at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a trade show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Meet & Greet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., both at the Big Blue building's events lobby. There will be only 100 tickets for the Meet and Greet, which allow you a photo and an autograph with every Hall of Famer in attendance, including Mick Foley, Larry Hennig, Tatsumi Fujinami and Susan Green.
The Induction banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Warehouse on 1401 Lamar in Downtown Wichita Falls and tickets are available for $70 per person.
Click on the video player to hear from PWHF President "Cowboy" Johnny Mantell about the weekend's festivities!
