SLIDESHOW: Severe Weather Photos on May 19, 2017 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SLIDESHOW: Severe Weather Photos on May 19, 2017

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: Facebook Viewer) (Source: Facebook Viewer)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Severe weather continued on into Friday throughout much of Texoma. 

It included torrential rain and hail in several areas. 

Several areas across Texoma saw flash flooding and hail the size of quarters up to softball. 

Our Newschannel 6 viewers sent in photos of wall clouds, hail, and flooding throughout the area. 

Click through our photos and send us yours!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly