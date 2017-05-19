Nocona man sentenced to 380 years for sex crimes against a child

A Nocona man has been sentenced to 380 years for sexually assaulting a child younger than six years old Friday morning.

Michael Coburn was found guilty of four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and four counts of Indecency with a Child by a jury on Thursday.

The case was originally filed in April of 2014 by the Nocona Police Department.

While awaiting trial the venue was transferred to Clay County in October of 2016.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the trial did not begin until Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Coburn entered a plea of not guilty to all eight counts.

The trial concluded on Thursday. Jurors only deliberated for 31 minutes before finding Coburn guilty on all counts.

Coburn's sentence will be served consecutively as requested by the Clay County District Attorney.

