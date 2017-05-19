Bull Fest in Nocona on Saturday

If you want to check out a good old fashioned rodeo, then come out to Bull Fest in Nocona.

It will be at the Chisholm Trail Arena and many events are planned including some bull riding.

Tickets range from $5 to $15. The show is Saturday and starts at 7:00 p.m.

A look at the Bull Fest facebook page can be found here.

