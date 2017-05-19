Art and Soul Festival still looking for businesses to sign up - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Art and Soul Festival still looking for businesses to sign up

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Art and Soul Festival is next month and you can help two organizations raise money for mental health awareness.

The Helen Farabee Center and NAMI Wichita Falls will have a display known as Piece of Mind.

Businesses can still sign up for a sponsorship, you have until May 22nd.

The festival is on June 24th and admission is $5.

