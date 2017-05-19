6 Around Town - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

6 Around Town

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Newschannel 6 Morning Anchor Ava Van Valen has put together some events that are taking place around town this weekend. 

From an event that will test your physical strength to something that will be fun for the whole family, we have got you covered. 

For a closer look at other events taking place across Texoma just head to our community calendar.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly