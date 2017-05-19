TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 closures in Fort Worth area

Due to potential rain in the forecast, some lane closures have been updated for the weekend in Fort Worth.

Weather permitting, the I-35 southbound main lanes will be closed at Heritage Trace Parkway from 6:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

During that time, southbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Heritage Trace Parkway and back to the main lanes at North Tarrant Parkway.

Southbound will also be reduced to one lane from Western Center Boulevard to I-820 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Also, I-35W northbound will be reduced to one lane from I-820 to Heritage Trace Parkway from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

All this work is dependent on the weather and is subject to change.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes if possible. For more information on lane closures check out www.northtarrantexpress.com.

