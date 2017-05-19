HS Diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 19

Petrolia's Lindy Alexander gets an RBI in the Lady Pirates' 3-0 win over Forsan. / Source: KAUZ

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Semifinals

Vernon 13

#7 Ft. Stockton 1

F/Gm 2

VER: Caroline Taylor 3/4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, Audrey Graf 4/4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Vernon wins series, 2-0.

Reg. I-2A Semifinals

Forsan 0

#3 Petrolia 3

F/Gm 1

PET: Lindy Alexander 7 IP, 6 H, 9 K, 2/3, RBI - Watch highlights above!

Petrolia leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian University (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Archer City 19

#4 Ralls 0

F/Gm 1

AC: Erika Guerra 4 H, 5 RBI, Eliot Hilbers 5 IP, H, 5 K

Archer City leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Hermleigh (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

HS Baseball

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinals

Holliday vs Peaster: Game 2 PPD to 11 a.m. Saturday in Bowie (Holliday leads series, 1-0)

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved