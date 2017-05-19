WFPD: Man shot multiple times, searching for suspect - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: Man shot multiple times, searching for suspect

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police say a man was shot multiple times Friday night.

Officers say gunshots rang out in the 1600 block of Red Fox Road just after 7:00 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m. about 6 officers were still on the scene investigating. 

The 34-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Police are currently looking for the person responsible.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 6 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly