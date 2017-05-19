WFPD: Man shot multiple times, searching for suspect

Wichita Falls Police say a man was shot multiple times Friday night.

Officers say gunshots rang out in the 1600 block of Red Fox Road just after 7:00 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m. about 6 officers were still on the scene investigating.

The 34-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Police are currently looking for the person responsible.

