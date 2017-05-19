WFPD: Man shot multiple times, searching for suspect

Wichita Falls Police say a man was shot multiple times Friday night.
Due to potential rain in the forecast, some lane closures have been updated for the weekend in Fort Worth.
There has been heavy rainfall across much of Texoma.
People living in Electra are still in the dark Friday after the transmission lines to their power source were damaged in Thursday’s storms.
