Nice Weekend Forecast

Severe weather moved through Friday evening. A brief rope tornado was reported near Windthorst.

We received several hail reports.

Munday: 1.0"

Lake Kemp: 1.0"

Throckmorton: 1.5"

Olney: 1.8"

Windthorst: 1.0"

Henrietta: 0.9"

Burkburnett: 2.5"

Flooding continues to be an issue near Waurkia, and Walters in Oklahoma, and North of Holliday.

Rainfall totals in these areas were as high as 5 inches.

The past couple of days really helped catch our rainfall totals back up to almost normal in Wichita Falls.

Before May 18 we were at 2.39".

The storm rainfall total over the past two days was 3.92" officially at the airport.

Bringing our spring rainfall total to 6.31". This total is just - 0.68 from normal.

You may have woke up to some rain early this morning west of Wichita Falls. All rain has moved out now. Temperatures are going to be on the cool side after a cold front moved through with yesterday's severe weather. We started out in the 50s. High temperatures will be in the 70s across the region. Overall we will see clouds clear today. Expect more sunshine for the weekend. Winds will be chilly from the north 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s with clear skies. Highs tomorrow with warm near 80 degrees with lots of sunshine and transitioning winds ESE about 10-15 mph.

Don't say good bye to the rain just yet. Monday we have a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and into Tuesday morning. They aren't looking severe but may produce some heavy rainfall at times.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist