Severe Weather Moving Out

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
 SEVERE STORMS AND HEAVY RAIN WIIL BE SHIFTING EASTWARD WHILE YOU SLEEP TONIGHT. STORMS WILL BE GONE BY SATURDAY MORNING AND THE WEEKEND LOOKS GREAT. 

Our next chance for rain arrives Monday into Tuesday. This one doesn't look as severe, but we may see some more heavy rain. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

