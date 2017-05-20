DEVELOPING: Man captured for a shooting death in Vernon - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

VERNON, TX (KAUZ) -

Vernon Police officers captured 47-year-old Charlie Harner Bryant in connection to a murder after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Vernon at a residence.

Vernon Police said they received a phone call reporting a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Houston. 

Police did not release the name of the victim at this time. 

