HS diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 20

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Archer City's Audrey Lopez hits a 3-run Homerun in the Lady Cats 10-2 win over Ralls. / Source: KAUZ Archer City's Audrey Lopez hits a 3-run Homerun in the Lady Cats 10-2 win over Ralls. / Source: KAUZ
HS Baseball

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinals

#25 Peaster  9 - Watch highlights on the right!
Holliday        4
F/Gm 2

#25 Peaster  6
Holliday        5
F/Gm 3

Peaster wins series, 2-1 

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Semifinals

#8 Andrews  13 
Graham       3 - Watch highlights here!
F/Gm 2

#8 Andrews  17
Graham       4
F/6/Gm 3

Andrews wins series, 2-1


Reg. I-2A Semifinals

Forsan        1
#3 Petrolia  4 - Watch highlights here
F/Gm 2

Petrolia wins series, 2-0

Archer City  10 - Watch highlights above!
#4 Ralls        2
F/Gm 2

Archer City wins series, 2-0

