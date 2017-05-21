Nighthawks lose a nail bitter to Iowa Barnstormers - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nighthawks lose a nail bitter to Iowa Barnstormers

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Demarius Washington scoring a TD vs the Iowa Barnstormers. / Source: KAUZ Demarius Washington scoring a TD vs the Iowa Barnstormers. / Source: KAUZ

IFL Football

Iowa Barnstormers           50
Wichita Falls Nighthawks  47

