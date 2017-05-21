Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame 2017 class honored in Wichit - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame 2017 class honored in Wichita Falls

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. / Source: KAUZ Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. / Source: KAUZ

16th Annual Hall of Fame Class includes:

Pioneer Category
(1865 - 1942)

Yvon Robert, "Dirty" Dick Raines

Television Division Category
(1943 - 1984)

Sputnik Monroe, Luther Lindsay

Modern Era Category
(1985 - Present Day)

Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels

Ladies and Colleague Divisions
2017 Inductees 

Susan Green, George Napolitano

International and Tag Team Divisions
2017 Inductees

Tatsumi Fujinami, Larry Hennig & Harley Race

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly