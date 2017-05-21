Dentist office provides day of free dental care

It was all smiles Sunday at Kool Smiles General Dentistry.

The office hosted its third annual event where qualifying kids could come in for free dental care.

Jessica Gutierrez and the staff at Kool Smiles General Dentistry work to get kids healthy smiles year around.

Sunday however, was even more special.

“It's great,” said Gutierrez. “Whenever I pulled up there was already people lined up at 8:30 this morning.”

Families filled the office for “Sharing Smiles 2017.”

One of those families is the Wisenhunt family.

“They had a nice affordable way to take care of dental work,” said Todd Wisenhunt, father of 3. “It wasn't during school hours just easier.”

Sharing smiles is one day every year, where all Kool Smiles locations provide everything from cleanings, to fillings, and even extractions for uninsured or under-insured kids.

“Our goal is to get children out of pain if they're in pain,” said Gutierrez.

One of those patients was Jaxen Wisenhunt.

“I like the part where it has a little thing that sucks up your teeth,” said Wisenhunt. “It just feels like your mouth is so strong.”

Jaxen and his two sisters Charlee and Aubree are all hoping to come out with no cavities.

“Candy, sugar stuff, and anything that is sugar can cause cavities,” said Jaxon Wisenhunt. “Which is unhealthy.”

Todd Wisenhunt believes days like Sunday are helpful not only for his family, but the community.

“It can open doors to people who haven't been before or should go at least,” said Wisenhunt.

“We just want to spread our dream across as many states as we can and providing happy healthy smiles,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez also said they want to see Sharing Smiles Day go so much to where they would have to do the event more than once a year.