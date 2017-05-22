Three people apply to become Bowie's mayor

The number of applicants seeking to become Bowie's new mayor is up to three, that's according to the Bowie Newspaper.

Brian Allen a college professor is throwing his hat in the ring along with former councilors Arlene Bishop and Laura Sproles.

This comes after Bowie's former Mayor Larry slack resigned almost two weeks ago for personal reasons.

Applications will be taken until May 31. A new mayor will be appointed at the June 6 meeting, and then an election will take place in November.

Right now Scott Davis, City Councilman for Precinct 1 and Mayor Protem, is acting in Slack's place.

