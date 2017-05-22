Wichita Co. Officials: Roads closed in Electra due to storms

Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.
Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.
Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.
The Wichita Falls Police Department issued an Aggravated Assault Warrant in connection with the shooting on Red Fox Friday night.
The Wichita Falls Police Department issued an Aggravated Assault Warrant in connection with the shooting on Red Fox Friday night.
Officials in Wichita County are urging drivers to obey closed roads signs in Electra.
Officials in Wichita County are urging drivers to obey closed roads signs in Electra.
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.