Wichita Co. Officials: Roads closed in Electra due to storms

Officials in Wichita County are urging drivers to obey closed roads signs in Electra.

Lee Bourgoin, Wichita County Emergency Management Coordinator, said the closures are a result of the storms last week.

The roadways affected include Flippin Road, which is closed from Krohn to Payton, Enterprise, and Brosch.

In a release sent to Newschannel 6 on Monday, the Flippin Road closure could last for up to two months.

Enterprise road is closed to all thru traffic.

Brosch is closed east to Highway 25.

Officials said driving around or removing the road closed signs is an offense under state law.

