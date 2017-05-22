Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.
Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.
The Wichita Falls Police Department issued an Aggravated Assault Warrant in connection with the shooting on Red Fox Friday night.
Officials in Wichita County are urging drivers to obey closed roads signs in Electra.
