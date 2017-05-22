Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Pedro Anthony Chapa, 50, is wanted for Evading Arrest Detention Using Motor Vehicle with Previous Convictions.

Chapa is six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

