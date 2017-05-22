WFPD: Warrant issued for Red Fox shooting suspect

The Wichita Falls Police Department issued an Aggravated Assault Warrant in connection with the shooting on Red Fox Friday night.

Officers have named the shooting suspect as Ikeem Elijuajuan Shaw, 26.

On Friday, May 19th around 7:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Red Fox and United Regional Hospital in reference to a shots fired call.

Police found a 34-year-old man had been shot several times in his upper torso.

A witness told officers the victim was in a car on Red Fox when Shaw approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim.

If anyone has any information on Shaw's location they can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

All tips will remain anonymous.

