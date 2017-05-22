BBB: Scam targeting veterans is making its way across Texoma

May is Military Appreciation Month and the Better Business Bureau is warning veterans of scammers who are posing as medical care experts.

These con artists are using a fake number that closely resembles the Veterans Choice Program.

They are telling veterans that they get a rebate and all they have to do is provide their credit card information.

The money will be deducted and no rebate is coming.

The actual number of the program is 866-606-8198 and the VA will not ask for any financial information.

If you need more information, contact the Better Business Bureau at 940-691-1172.

