Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament this Friday

If you want to play some golf while raising money for a great organization, then Friday is the day for you.

The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is hosting its annual golf tournament.

It is Friday at Weeks Park.

Registration begins at 12:00 p.m. with the first tee at 1:00 p.m.

It is $85 per person and $340 per team.

Food will be provided and awards will be given.

This event raises money so that Crime Stoppers can pay for information that leads to an arrest.

