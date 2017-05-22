Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus has final show

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus has folded its tent for the last time after around 150 years of dazzling audiences of all ages.

The final performance on Sunday drew fans of all ages according to CBS New York.

The parent company of Ringing Brothers, Feld Entertainment, announced in January it would close the show, citing a decline in attendance and high operating costs.

Officials with Feld Entertainment said while they were sad about closing the production, the performers are energized to go out on top.

Over the years, animal rights activists had targeted the circus, saying forcing animals to perform and transporting them around the country was abuse.

In May of last year, the company removed elephants from its shows, but ticket sales continued to decline.

Feld executives said the circus could not compete with iPhones, the internet, video games, and massively branded and carefully marketed characters.

What once was a mainstay of entertainment in small towns and big cities across the country is now no more.

