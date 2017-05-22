Phone service down at Wichita Falls Transfer Station - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Phone service down at Wichita Falls Transfer Station

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls city officials said the phone service at the Transfer Station is down. 

In a press release, the storms last week are cited as the cause of the service outage. 

The station is operating at normal hours.

The phone service is expected to be out for possibly three days. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly