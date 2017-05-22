Funeral for Allred Captain and WCSO jailer set for tomorrow morn - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Funeral for Allred Captain and WCSO jailer set for tomorrow morning

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Newschannel 6 has learned when a Wichita County Sheriff's Office employee will be laid to rest. 

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the funeral for James Davis is going to be held Tuesday morning at Lamar Baptist Church. 

The service is open to the public and will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Davis worked as a part-time jailer for the WCSO and worked full-time as a Captain at the James V. Allred Prison. 

Davis died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Wednesday evening on River Road.

