Funeral for Allred Sergeant and WCSO jailer set for tomorrow morning

Newschannel 6 has learned when a Wichita County Sheriff's Office employee will be laid to rest.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the funeral for James Davis is going to be held Tuesday morning at Lamar Baptist Church.

The service is open to the public and will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Davis worked as a part-time jailer for the WCSO and worked full-time as a Sergeant at the James V. Allred Prison.

Davis died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Wednesday evening on River Road.

Related Links - Remembering Officer James Davis

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

