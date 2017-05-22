Wichita County Jail Annex room to get new sound system - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita County Jail Annex room to get new sound system

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita County commissioners are trying to fix microphone issues inside their Jail Annex room.

Monday a motion was passed for a new system for just under $10,000 dollars that would allow all sound to travel through their telephone system rather than the microphones.

If it is successful, it's something that will be installed in the new jail once completed.

