Wichita County benefiting from change in jail repair protocol

Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.
In closed-door meetings, Senate Republicans are trying to write legislation dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office and county commissioners recently changed the way they do work orders on the jail, and they're seeing the benefits.
Wichita County commissioners are trying to fix microphone issues inside their Jail Annex room.
Newschannel 6 has learned when a Wichita County Sheriff's Office employee will be laid to rest.
