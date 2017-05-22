More Storms Tonight

A cold front will bring another round of rain and storms to parts of Texoma tonight. This system doesn't look as severe as the ones we had a week ago, but some stronger storms with heavy rain and smaller hail are possible.

Another cool late May weather pattern sets up for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows at night in the 40s and 50s!

A hotter weather pattern sets up starting Thursday, lasting into Memorial Day weekend. This will likely be a our hottest stretch of weather we've seen this year. Highs well into the 90s!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist