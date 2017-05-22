Tempers get heated at Wichita Commissioners meeting over gun range

Tempers ran high at Monday's Wichita County commissioners court meeting between one of the commissioners and county sheriff over the construction of the gun range.

The argument between Wichita County Sheriff, David Duke, and Commissioner, Lee Harvey, left Commissioner Harvey threatening to step down as project manager.

It was all over the surface of the gun range and it's price.

Sheriff Duke wants a concrete surface constructed for around $22,000 dollars and Commissioner Harvey wants it to be asphalt for just under $8,000.

Sheriff Duke said he wants concrete because it is more durable and will last a lot longer.

Commissioner Harvey said he wants to save tax payer dollars and if they decide to go with concrete, he will step down as project manager.

Newschannel 6 talked with Sheriff Duke about the disagreement and he said no one is walking away from the project.

"I talked to Commissioner Harvey afterwords and we are still working together," Sheriff Duke said. "I'm not walking out, he's not walking out. It's just one of those things where a couple hardheaded guys have their beliefs. But it will be up to the court to decide on what that surface will be."

Newschannel 6 also talked to Commissioner Harvey after the meeting.

He did not want to go on camera and talk about the firing range, but said he is very happy with the progress that has been made in recent weeks.

Commissioners approved a motion to budget $20,000 dollars for work on the plumbing, to build ramps and porches, and construct two new bathrooms.

Asphalt is the surface that is currently in the contract to be laid and commissioners would have to vote for concrete to replace it.

No action was taken on that part of the project at Monday's meeting.

