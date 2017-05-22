80th Flying Training Wing will have new commander come Thursday

Colonel Gregory Keeton, 80th Flying Training Wing Commander, will transfer command to Colonel Andrea Themely on Thursday.

Colonel Keeton graduated from Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) in 1995 and was the first vice commander promoted to the commander position.

Col. Keeton oversaw a $249 million dollar annual budget as the wing flew more than 160,000 hours, executed more than 150,000 training sorties to produce 536 combat aviators, 213 instructor pilots, and 484 Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals trainee graduates.

Col. Keeton will retire this month and remain in Texoma with his family as his son completes high school.

Colonel Themely began her pilot training career at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma in 1997.

This will not be her first time at Sheppard Air Force Base. From 2009 to 2014 Col. Themely serves as the Operations Group Chief of Standardization and Evaluation, the Chief of Wing Safety, and as Commander of the 89th Flying Training Squadron.

Col. Themely is a command pilot with more than 3,200 total hours.

Newschannel 6 will be at the ceremony to bring you the latest on this historic occasion.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

