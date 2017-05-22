Dr. Shipley speaks out about sexual assaults at MSU

As the spring semester came to an end at Midwestern State University, two sexual assault were reported to police.

One involving a former MSU football player.

MSU President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley said when it comes to student safety on campus MSU leaves no stone unturned and encourages any student affected by a sexual assault, hazing or something uncomfortable, to report it right away.

A study conducted by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) shows that 11.2-percent of all college students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force or violence, but very few are reported.

Just this year two sexual assaults were reported on the MSU campus and Dr. Shipley hopes students feel comfortable coming forward and reporting these assaults.

“I think the way to have a safe university when you have young men and young women living together and in each other's company constantly, is to be extremely open about any sort of miss behavior,” said Shipley.

Kristi Schulte, the Director of Housing at MSU, said there is a security policy in place.

'No Card, No Entry' posters have been placed on the doors and walls of Killingsworth Hall, a co-ed dorm where both sexual assaults were reported, but some students still don’t feel safe.

“Sometimes it's really late, I come home at three in the morning and there's no one there,” said MSU student Karen Earl.

Dr. Shipley said the most heartbreaking thing is to see someone is subjected to something uncomfortable and it ultimately comes out in their grade and in their relationships.

MSU Police said students should always carry a cell phone with them and report anything suspicious to a resident assistant or call campus police at (940) 397-4239.

Dealing with Sexual Assault

RAINN - www.rainn.org

First Step – www.firststep.org/

MSU Campus Sexual Misconduct Policy – www.mwsu.edu

