Cavender's named 2017 Retailer of the Year

Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.
As the spring semester came to an end at Midwestern State University, two sexual assault were reported to police.
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.
Cavender's was named The Headwear Association 2017 Retailer of the Year.
Colonel Gregory Keeton, 80th Flying Training Wing Commander, will transfer command to Colonel Andrea Themely on Thursday.
