UIL state golf: day 1 results

Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Monday in the first round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin.

In Class 2A, the Seymour Panthers and Quanah Indians are both in medal contention. The Panthers sit in 4th place after a first-round 342 score, led by Stetson Gillispie and Ranger Donnell who each matching shot 79s. Aaron Ermis shot an 86, while Will Harper added a 98 for the other countable score.

Quanah is 2 shots behind Seymour after shooting a 344, led by Hayden Griffin's 80. Dalton Colbert added an 84, Ryan Alaniz shot 88 and Clayton Laughery shot 92 to round out the counting scores for the Indians.

Individually, Archer City's Morgan Wylie shot 82 to sit in a tie for 21st place.

In Class 3A, Holliday's Conner Key is the lone Texoma competitor. He shot a first-round 81 to sit in a tie for 19th place after round one.

In Class 5A, Rider's Clark Dunkelberg shot the best local round of the day, a 77, but in a tough field that has him tied for 23rd place.

The second and final round of the tournament will be Tuesday.

