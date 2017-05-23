HS softball: regional finals schedule - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS softball: regional finals schedule

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Region I-4A Finals

#8 Vernon vs #6 Andrews at Abilene Christian University

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary

Region I-2A Finals

#2 Petrolia vs #8 Archer City, in Bowie

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary

