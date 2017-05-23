HS softball: regional finals schedule

HS Diamond scores and highlights
HS Diamond scores and highlights
Hirschi's Carlos Gould signs to play basketball
Hirschi's Carlos Gould signs to play basketball
Midwestern State University will host its annual 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament Saturday, May 27 on the athletic fields across from D.L. Ligon Coliseum
Midwestern State University will host its annual 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament Saturday, May 27 on the athletic fields across from D.L. Ligon Coliseum
Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Tuesday in the final round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin
Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Tuesday in the final round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin
Senior Jared Baker joined a prestigious list of Midwestern State golfers to earn Division II PING All-South Central Region honors Tuesday afternoon.
Senior Jared Baker joined a prestigious list of Midwestern State golfers to earn Division II PING All-South Central Region honors Tuesday afternoon.