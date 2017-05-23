Power outages in Petrolia, Byers, and Dean expected to last until Wednesday

Due to storms in the area Monday night, power has been knocked out in several small North Texas towns.

Residents in Petrolia, Byers, and Dean could be without power for days.

According to the Texas-New Mexico Power Company, many poles are down in hard-to-reach areas. A call to the company's toll free number led to an automated message that says residents in those areas may not have power until Wednesday at 6 p.m.

School has since been canceled for Tuesday. The Petrolia Junior High filed trip to The Plex is also canceled for Tuesday.

No word on a cancellation for Wednesday.

