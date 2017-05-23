The Kemp & The Forum to host Summer Art Camps

Summer camp sign-up is beginning in Wichita Falls.

There are plenty of summer camps to choose from.

The Kemp Center for the Arts and The Forum are hosting 14 different summer camps this year for ages five to twelve.

Below is a list of all the camps being offered at both locations.

Kemp: 1300 Lamar St.

Camp Creativity 1 – Ages 6-12- 9:30-12:30 June 5th-9th $80/$72

3 Camps in 1- Art, Music & Drama! Our theme this year is transportation. Camp concludes with an art show and play for parents.

Drawing Camp- Ages 11+ 10am-12pm – June 12-16th $80/$72

Campers will learn a variety of drawing techniques and tools. The camp will begin with technique and end with several wonderful art pieces.

Spy Camp – Ages 9-13 – 1pm-3:30 pm June 19-23 $80/$72

Learn how secret messages were hidden in pieces of art and then create your own! For instance- it is believed that there is music written within Da Vinci's "Last Supper".

Camp Creativity 2 – Ages 6-12- 9:30-12:30 June 26th-30th $80/$72

See Camp Creativity 1

Super Hero Art Camp – Age 5-10 – 1-3pm July 5th-7th $60/$54

Children will participate in Super Hero training- not only will they hone their creative super powers, they'll make some fantastic art projects!

Anime Art Camp Beginners – Ages 10+ - 10am-12pm July 10th-14th $90/$81

Youth will explore some of the anime's history while learning the basics of drawing faces, expressions, and more!

Anime Art Camp Advanced – Ages 12+ - 1pm-3pm July 10th-14th $90/$81

For those who have already taken the Beginners Camp- this camp will explore shading, alternate perspectives, and more! We'll also highlight some manga artists.

Awesome Glass Camp – Ages 11+ - 9:30-12pm – July 17th-20th $100/$90

Learn glass cutting, fusing, and grouting. Different projects every day! Supply fee due on first day $25

Drama Camp Ages 7-14 – 12:30-3:30pm July 17th-21st & 24th-28th $120/ $108

Campers will learn all aspects of Theatre Arts from audition to production. Performance for the family on the last day of camp. Campers must attend both weeks.

Painting Camp - Ages 8-13 - 10am-12pm July 31- August 4th $80/$72

Paint like the Great Masters- study with local artist Kim Ward as we take a close look at the different styles of some of our favorite Master Artists!



Forum: 2120 Speedway

Lego Camp 10am-12pm -June 19th-23rd $90/$81 Ages 7-12

Draw, color, & learn about famous LEGO artworks and participate in lots of activities! Use innovation and creativity to build different figures while learning with your eyes, hands, & mind.

Time Traveler Camp-"1927"- 8:30am- 12pm -July 10th- 13th $130/$117 Ages 9-14

Join us as we travel around Wichita Falls to see what life was like in the 1920s when the Forum was built- we'll hop the trolley and check out different historical locations each day!

Fashion Camp 1 8am-12pm July 31st- August 4th $130/$117 Ages 8-12

Introduce children ages 8-12 to basic sewing techniques primarily on the sewing machine, but also by hand. Create pieces that are fun, expressive, wearable and properly made! Students must bring their own sewing machine to learn on.

Fashion Camp 2 1pm-5pm July 31st- August 4th $130/ $117 Ages 8-12

See Fashion Camp 1

If you have any questions you can call (940) 767-2787.

