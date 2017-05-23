Reward offered for most wanted sex offender from Austin

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in tracking down a sex offender from the Austin area.

Everett Cole Rainey, 25, is a high-risk sex offender and is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and probation violations.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous and the reward for a tip leading to his arrest is $2,000.

Rainey's last known address was in Austin but he has ties to San Marcos and San Antonio.

In October 2011, Rainey was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection with an incident in Caldwell County where he and four other men sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.

Rainey is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has tattoos on both wrists and on his chest.

If you know where he is take one of following the steps below:

* Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

* Text the letters DPS – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

* Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

* Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

* Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

