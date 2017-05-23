Reward offered for most wanted sex offender from Austin

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in tracking down a sex offender from the Austin area.
Summer camp sign-up is beginning in Wichita Falls.
During power outages, the food in your home can become unsafe so here are some tips to take to make sure food is safe to eat once power is restored.
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.
Due to storms in the area Monday night, power has been knocked out in several small North Texas towns.
