WFISD Third-grade teacher given Dorothy Huffman Award

A third-grade teacher in Wichita Falls received a distinguished honor on Tuesday morning.

Charisse Humphreys, an educator at West Foundation, was given the Dorothy Huffman Award for creative teaching at the third-grade level.

The annual award, which comes with a check for $1,000, celebrates the work of one third-grade teacher in WFISD.

Midwestern State University professor Dr. Louis Huffman established the award

Her family along with members of the WFISD Foundation surprised her with the award during a class award presentation.

"I feel very blessed. (It is) very rewarding just to know someone notices. Sometimes you just wonder if you are being noticed. It's nice to be awarded," Humphreys said.

Humphreys is wasting no time on plans for next year. She told our crews that she is excited to meet her new students and teach her love of science for the next academic year.

Newschannel 6 would like to congratulate her on this achievement.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

