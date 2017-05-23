Hospice of Wichita Falls looking for volunteers - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hospice of Wichita Falls looking for volunteers

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Hospice of Wichita Falls needs volunteers to help carry on the great work in the community.

Training sessions begin on June 1st through the 29th on Thursdays.

As a volunteer, you can offer friendship and support to individuals as they spend their last days in Hospice.

