WFPD: Do you recognize Beverly Quick Stop robbery suspect

Wichita Falls Police want residents to be on the lookout for a man they said robbed the Beverly Quick Stop on Sunday.

Officers said the black male caused serious injuries to a clerk during the robbery.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify this suspect give the WFPD a call at (940) 761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

When calling please use the case number #17-051301.

