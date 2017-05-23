WFPD: Do you recognize Beverly Quick Stop robbery suspect - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: Do you recognize Beverly Quick Stop robbery suspect

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police want residents to be on the lookout for a man they said robbed the Beverly Quick Stop on Sunday.

Officers said the black male caused serious injuries to a clerk during the robbery. 

If you have any information about this crime or can identify this suspect give the WFPD a call at (940) 761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. 

When calling please use the case number  #17-051301.

