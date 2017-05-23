Garth Brooks performing in Oklahoma City in July

Garth Brooks is coming to Oklahoma City for the first time in 20 years.

It will be his last Oklahoma appearance on The World Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m.

Concert goers can go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks for quicker purchasing next week.

Brooks will take the stage on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tickets are $75.

