Clearing Skies and Cool Weather - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Clearing Skies and Cool Weather

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will be quite cool. By morning most places will be in the 40s to near 50. After a cool start, Wednesday looks like the best day of the week. Sunny skies, low humidity, and light winds out of the northwest. Look for highs near 80

A hotter, more summer like pattern kicks in starting Thursday, lasting into the weekend. We'll be in the 90s every day until next Sunday. A few storms may develop along the dry line Saturday afternoon across the east!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Powered by Frankly