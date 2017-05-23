Clearing Skies and Cool Weather

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will be quite cool. By morning most places will be in the 40s to near 50. After a cool start, Wednesday looks like the best day of the week. Sunny skies, low humidity, and light winds out of the northwest. Look for highs near 80

A hotter, more summer like pattern kicks in starting Thursday, lasting into the weekend. We'll be in the 90s every day until next Sunday. A few storms may develop along the dry line Saturday afternoon across the east!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist